A woman used her ex-partner's mobile phone to send a text to the man's mother asking her to transfer £200 to his account and then the defendant used the man's debit card to withdraw the cash.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Wendy Barbara Todd (30), of Rathglynn in Antrim town, admitted charges of theft and fraud by false representation regarding July 28 last year.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, it was "quite a nasty thing you did".

The judge added: "There was an element of premeditation. Sending a text to your ex-partner's mother to get money transferred and then taking that money. There is an element of pre-planning and deception."