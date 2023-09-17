A 19-year-old Antrim town man who used a Volkswagen Jetta which was in a 'dangerous condition' has been fined £200.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. .Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

William Galloway, of Woodgreen, had also admitted not having a number plate affixed to the front of the car. Defects came to light on June 23 this year in Antrim town.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard police saw the Jetta had no number plate and the vehicle was "very low to the ground".

There were no brake pads to the rear near side; a rear brake caliper was leaking fluid; the windscreen was "obscured by a sticker"; there was no rear silencer on the exhaust; suspension springs on the back of the car were loose and a battery was insecure.