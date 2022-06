A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently investigating a assault that occured in Apache Pizza, Cookstown on May 29, at approximately 2.30am.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

“During the course of this investigation, police have identified a second victim who has been assaulted and would appeal for them to contact Constable McClughan at Magherafelt Police Station on 101 - quoting 959/31/05/22.”