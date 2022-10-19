Fireworks

The video, which has been shared widely, appears to show the child’s body being used to fire the explosive device in the Donaghcloney area near Lurgan.

DUP Cllr Mark Baxter fears children are going to end up ‘seriously hurt’.

Taking to social media Cllr Baxter said: “I was young once ( many years ago ) so I get it , I ‘played’ with fireworks too especially at this time of the year, but I had friends who learned the hard way. They can be so dangerous.

"I’ve been sent some shocking videos of kids locally who are really going to end up hurt. Please have a word if you know anyone that are lighting these things. I know we won’t stop it but I would hate to see someone get seriously hurt. Please think of people’s pets too. These things can scare them half to death.”

Inspector Browne said: “It’s important to remember fireworks are made from explosive material and, if misused, can cause serious and life changing injuries. The law clearly states that fireworks - except indoor fireworks and sparklers - must be bought from reputable, licensed dealers who are required to keep sales records.

“Fireworks bought from other sources may not be British Standard approved thus presenting an even bigger risk of injury. It is also illegal to possess, sell, handle or use fireworks if you do not have a licence and you can be fined up to £5,000 for breaking the law.

“If you are aware of anywhere that is selling illegal fireworks I would urge you to contact us on 101 to report this as not only are they profiteering from this illegal activity but also putting people in our community at risk by selling such goods.

“Officers are working in partnership with local community representatives, voluntary and statutory agencies, to address these ongoing issues. We will be jointly working in these areas and anywhere else in the District where anti-social behaviour is an issue.

“I’m appealing to young people to think about the effect of their actions and indeed the impact of getting a criminal conviction, which could damage opportunities to travel, study or get the job they want.

