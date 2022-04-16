Appeal after hit-and-run in Lurgan

The incident took place around 12.30pm on Thursday (April 14).

A police spokesperson said it is believed a grey Skoda SUV pulled out of McDonald’s carpark and made contact with another vehicle on Edward Street, causing damage to its passenger side.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The offending vehicle is likely to now have damage to the front,” the spokesperson added.

Edward Street, Lurgan. Picture: Google

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. They are also keen that any motorist who was in the area at the time checks their dashcam footage for anything that may be relevant.