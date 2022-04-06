Appeal after Mercedes car is stolen from driveway of house

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “Sometime between 11.30pm on Sunday 3rd April and 8am on Monday 4th April, a white Mercedes GLC 250 was taken from the driveway of a house.

“The keys to the vehicle were still inside the owner’s property.

"Our enquiries are underway and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen anyone or any suspicious vehicles in the area, who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage, or who knows the whereabouts of the car, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 247 of 04/04/22.

Police are appealing for information.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Detective Sergeant Robinson continued: “We are urging vehicle owners to be vigilant, especially those with keyless entry cars.

“With advances in technology, thieves are now able to gain access to your vehicle by redirecting the wireless signal from your key fob.

“Motor vehicles are extremely expensive, and owners should take the same precautions as they do with home security. Where possible, keep your car in a garage or lock your driveway gates