POLICE are asking the Waringstown community for their help in addressing, what has been described as, a trend of “mindless criminal damage incidents” in the village.

Recent incidents have included thousands of pounds worth of damage within the grounds of Waringstown Primary School and damage to the model cottage.

Last week, police also dealt with an incident in which 10 mature trees were needlessly chopped down within the grounds of Waringstown House, as well as damage to fencing. A hatchet was recovered nearby.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “These incidents are not only illegal, but they also have a negative impact on our community and the people who call it home.

“For example, money that is required to repair the damage to the primary school would be much better spent on projects for the local children who attend the school.

“We urge parents to speak to their children and know where they are, particularly during the evenings and weekends when many of these incidents have occurred.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the grounds of Waringstown Primary School and Waringstown House are private property.

“If your child is telling you that they are only going to the school to play football, they are probably not telling you that they are having to climb a three-metre fence to get onto the pitch.

“Let's work together to put an end to this destructive behaviour.

“Banbridge Neighbourhood Policing Team have been increasing their patrols in the area and we would encourage local residents to report any suspicious behaviour via 101 or online at https://crowd.in/eGAPHU.”

1 . tree.JPG One of the trees which was cut down. Pic: PSNI. Photo: supplied

2 . model house.JPG Alderman Mark Baxter and residents survey the recent damage to the model cottage. Photo: supplied