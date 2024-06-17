Appeal for information after child’s bicycle stolen in Glengormley
Police are investigating the theft of a child’s bicycle in Glengormley.
The bike was last seen on Mallusk Way at approximately 8.25 pm on Thursday, June 6. It is described as black and white with orange handles and wheel trimmings. It may also have a faulty chain.
Police are appealing to members of the public who have any information regarding this bike, may potentially have seen the incident taking place, or believe they know it's location, to contact them on 101, quoting the serial reference #716 7/6/24.