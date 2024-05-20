Appeal for information after petrol bomb incident at Wakehurst Park in Ballymena
Inspector Graham said: “Shortly before 00:05am, it was reported that a car was set alight outside a property in the area. Damage was caused to the front driver’s window of the vehicle and an object was placed inside and ignited. Damage was reported to the driver’s seat of the vehicle, with the fire put out before spreading throughout the car.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information to assist with the investigation, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 9 20/05/24."
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
Anyone with information can also contact Crimestoppers at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or on 0800 555 111.
Crimestoppers is an independent charity that gives people the power to speak up to stop crime, 100 percent anonymously.