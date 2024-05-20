Appeal for information after petrol bomb incident at Wakehurst Park in Ballymena

By Helena McManus
Published 20th May 2024, 11:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for information following a report of a petrol bomb incident at the Wakehurst Park area of Ballymena on Monday, May 20.

Inspector Graham said: “Shortly before 00:05am, it was reported that a car was set alight outside a property in the area. Damage was caused to the front driver’s window of the vehicle and an object was placed inside and ignited. Damage was reported to the driver’s seat of the vehicle, with the fire put out before spreading throughout the car.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information to assist with the investigation, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 9 20/05/24."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Police are appealing for information following a report of a petrol bomb incident at the Wakehurst Park area of Ballymena on May 20. Photo: PSNIPolice are appealing for information following a report of a petrol bomb incident at the Wakehurst Park area of Ballymena on May 20. Photo: PSNI
Police are appealing for information following a report of a petrol bomb incident at the Wakehurst Park area of Ballymena on May 20. Photo: PSNI

Anyone with information can also contact Crimestoppers at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or on 0800 555 111.

Crimestoppers is an independent charity that gives people the power to speak up to stop crime, 100 percent anonymously.