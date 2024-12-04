Detectives are appealing for information following a serious assault on a man in Carrickfergus on the evening of Tuesday, December 3.

Detective Inspector Lyttle said: “At approximately 9.45pm police received a report that a man had been seriously assaulted outside a property in the Irish Quarter West area.

“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and the man was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his head and body.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1586 03/12/24.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by calling 0800 555 111.

Crimestoppers is an independent charity that gives people the power to speak up to stop crime, 100 percent anonymously.