The officer leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly made an appeal to the communities of both Cookstown and Lurgan to come forward with information regarding the investigation.

"Our investigation into David’s murder, is very much active. We continue to work tirelessly to bring those responsible before the courts.

“Today is a particular difficult day for David’s wife Yvonne and his children; Kyra and Kyle. They have endured an unimaginable degree of suffering and loss over the last ten years.

David Black pictured with at his son Kyle's 21st birthday.

“We believe there are members of the communities of Lurgan and Cookstown who have information that will bring those responsible for David’s murder to justice.

"David, who was a loving husband and father, was murdered on his way to work to provide for his family. David’s family deserves closure and although it won’t bring him back, it will help bring those responsible before the courts. Time may have passed, but it is not too late to do the right thing for David’s family.

“To date, detectives have made 12 arrests – eight made by the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch in Northern Ireland and four made by An Garda Síochána in the Republic of Ireland. Numerous premises, vehicles and area searches have been conducted, as well as completing thousands of lines of inquiry and well over 1,000 statements have been taken.

“We are very grateful to the independent charity Crimestoppers, which is now offering an increased reward of up to £20,000 for information it receives that leads to the prosecution of those responsible.”

Prison officer David Black who was murdered 10 years ago.

Mick Duthie, Director of Operations at the charity Crimestoppers, added: “This appalling crime, which stole a father and a husband from a family, sent shockwaves through Northern Ireland and beyond ten years ago. We hope that our charity’s reward for anonymous information will go some way to helping secure justice for David and his family and friends.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly continued: “On Thursday 1st November 2012 David, who was a father-of-two, was shot and killed as he drove from his Cookstown home to work at Maghaberry prison in his black Audi A4 car along the motorway between Portadown (Junction 11) and Lurgan (Junction 10).

"The dark blue Toyota Camry used in the murder was in Lurgan prior to the shooting on the evening of 31st October 2012.

"The following morning, 1st November, less than one mile from the Lurgan exit on the M1 the dark blue Toyota Camry car with a Republic of Ireland registration, 94 D 50997, pulled alongside David Black and a number of shots were fired, killing him. The Toyota Camry was found burnt out in the Inglewood area of Lurgan a short time later at 7:45am.”