Appeal for witnesses after arson attack at house in Cookstown

Minor smoke damage caused to property in Coolnafranky Park, Cookstown.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “Police received a report at 10.30pm that a fuel container had been placed at the front door of the property, containing accelerant, and set alight. Thankfully the householder was not present at the time of the incident.

"The fire had not spread past the front door and there was minor smoke damage caused inside.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who may have CCTV footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1905 24/12/21.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via the PSNI website.