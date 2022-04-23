Appeal for witnesses to Antrim Coast Road crash on Easter Monday

Police have confirmed they are investigating an incident in which a motorcyclist was injured in the coastal village of Cushendall.
A PSNI spokesperson said officers were appealing for witnesses of a collision on Monday (April 18) which happened outside Murphy’s coal yard.
“It is believed a grey jeep, potentially a Rav4, pulled out into the path of a motorcyclist,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
“This subsequently caused the motorcyclist to swerve into the oncoming lane, colliding with a wall and sustaining minor injuries.
“It is believed this car stopped with the motorcyclist, however left before police and ambulance arrived.
“If you were on the Coast Road, Cushendall between 1.30pm and 1.40pm do you have dashcam footage or did you witness this collision?
“If so, please contact police on 101, quoting serial 968 of April 18, 2022. Also if you were the driver of the grey jeep please contact police on 101.”