Appeal for witnesses to Antrim Coast Road crash on Easter Monday

Police have confirmed they are investigating an incident in which a motorcyclist was injured in the coastal village of Cushendall.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers were appealing for witnesses of a collision on Monday (April 18) which happened outside Murphy’s coal yard.

“It is believed a grey jeep, potentially a Rav4, pulled out into the path of a motorcyclist,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Coast Road, Cushendall. Picture: Google

“This subsequently caused the motorcyclist to swerve into the oncoming lane, colliding with a wall and sustaining minor injuries.

“It is believed this car stopped with the motorcyclist, however left before police and ambulance arrived.

“If you were on the Coast Road, Cushendall between 1.30pm and 1.40pm do you have dashcam footage or did you witness this collision?