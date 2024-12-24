Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of vehicles have been damaged by fire in an apparent arson attack in Co Tyrone in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Mid Ulster police say they are investigating the incident which happened at Oakfield Drive, Moy, at approximately 4.40am on Christmas Eve.

Appealing for information, they said in a social media post: "A car has been set alight causing damage to multiple vehicles and the area around them.

Police are appealling for information following apparent arson attack. Credit: PSNI

"Do you live in the area? Were you passing through at the time? If you witnessed anything, can provide any information, CCTV or dash-cam footage then please contact Police on 101 quoting incident reference 204 24/12/24."