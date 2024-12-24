Appeal: Mulitple vehicles damaged in suspected arson attack in Co Tyrone village

By Stanley Campbell
Published 24th Dec 2024, 09:44 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2024, 09:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A number of vehicles have been damaged by fire in an apparent arson attack in Co Tyrone in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Mid Ulster police say they are investigating the incident which happened at Oakfield Drive, Moy, at approximately 4.40am on Christmas Eve.

Read More
Co Fermanagh: serious traffic collision on Ballyconnell Road

Appealing for information, they said in a social media post: "A car has been set alight causing damage to multiple vehicles and the area around them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are appealling for information following apparent arson attack. Credit: PSNIPolice are appealling for information following apparent arson attack. Credit: PSNI
Police are appealling for information following apparent arson attack. Credit: PSNI

"Do you live in the area? Were you passing through at the time? If you witnessed anything, can provide any information, CCTV or dash-cam footage then please contact Police on 101 quoting incident reference 204 24/12/24."

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice