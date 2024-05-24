Appeal: Police hunting two masked men who carried out aggravated burglary in Magherafelt
Detective Sergeant Murphy said: “At approximately 10.20pm police received a report that two men had called to a house in the Leckagh Walk area and threatened the resident before assaulting him.
“A second man who intervened was also assaulted.
“The men are described as being approximately 6 feet tall, of large build both with their faces covered and one wearing a black coloured hoodie and the other a blue hoodie and wearing gloves.
“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area, or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1874 of 23/05/24.”
A report can also be submitted by visiting the PSNI website or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.