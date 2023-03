Vandals have damaged a section of fencing at Castledawson Park & Ride.

Magherafelt police say the incident happened around two o'clock on Sunday morning (March 19).

They are asking members of the public to get in touch with them if they witnessed the incident and can identify those responsible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Passing motorists, who may have dashcam of the incident, are also urged to contact the police.

A section of fencing was damaged by vandals at Castledawson Park & Ride in the early hours of Sunday. Pic: Google

If you can assist police with their enquiries into the vandalism, phone 101 quoting RM23017963.

Advertisement