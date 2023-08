Detectives investigating a domestic assault in Dungannon, are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident is believed to have occurred around 6pm on Monday (July 31)..

A police spokesperson said: “The victim, who is in her early forties, was assaulted and sustained injuries to her face and arms.

PSNI in Dungannon are appealing for witnesses following the assault of a woman in Dungannon on Monday (July 31). Credit: PSNI

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This was an incident that escalated from a house in the Clogher area and ended publicly in the Lines area outside a shop in Dungannon.”