A Co Tyrone man alleged to have threatened to kill his partner and assaulted her during an incident at her Cookstown apartment on Thursday, has been released on bail.

Oliver Owens, aged 52, from Killycanavan Road, Ardboe, appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes released him on £500 bail to reside at an address suitable to police and not to enter Cookstown apart from visits to see his mother in a local nursing home.

Describing it as a "toxic relationship", Mr Holmes also ordered Owens to have no contact with the complainant.

An investigating police officer said they received a 999 call from the alleged victim and on arrival found the door locked at her Molesworth Street apartment.

On speaking to the complainant, who the court heard was intoxicated, she alleged Owens had grabbed her by the wrist and threatened to kill her.

He said Owens, who was also intoxicated, denied the allegations and countered that he had been held against his will and assaulted by the complainant.

The officer told the court that the complainant had been arrested in connection with the allegations by police in Cookstown.

Opposing bail, he said police were concerned there would be further offending with Owens having a history of domestic violence and alcohol abuse.

A defence lawyer said the couple have been in a relationship for 14 years, but now Owens has made counter allegations.

He said bail conditions could be put in place which would allow him to be released.

Granting bail and adjourning the case until October 25, Judge Holmes warned Owens that if he breached bail he would end up in custody.