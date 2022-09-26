Ardboe update: 'We're lucky that nobody was seriously hurt or worse in this incident' - McGlone
SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has described the firing of shots at a house in Ardboe as an attack on the local community.
Multiple shots were fired at a home in the Lake View Cottages area on Sunday night. Damage was caused to windows of the property.
Mr McGlone said: “This attack on a home in a residential area is deeply distressing to the local community who want to be able to live their lives in peace without it being disrupted.
"We’re lucky that nobody was seriously hurt or worse in this incident, but substantial damage was caused to the house in question.
Most Popular
“There is no place for masked men to be roaming our streets and to open fire on a house in a built-up area is unbelievably reckless, showing no respect for people living in this area or their safety.”
Party colleague councillor Malachy Quinn added: “The use of a weapon in this incident makes an already disturbing attack even more sinister and I condemn it fully. #
"I would ask anyone with any information about what happened here to come forward to police as soon as possible, not only to apprehend the people behind this attack, but to remove this dangerous weapon from our community before it’s used in any further criminal activity.”