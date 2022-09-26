Ardboe update: 'We're lucky that nobody was seriously hurt or worse in this incident' - McGlone

Multiple shots were fired at a home in the Lake View Cottages area on Sunday night. Damage was caused to windows of the property.

Mr McGlone said: “This attack on a home in a residential area is deeply distressing to the local community who want to be able to live their lives in peace without it being disrupted.

"We’re lucky that nobody was seriously hurt or worse in this incident, but substantial damage was caused to the house in question.

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone has condemned the incident at Ardboe on Sunday night.

“There is no place for masked men to be roaming our streets and to open fire on a house in a built-up area is unbelievably reckless, showing no respect for people living in this area or their safety.”

Party colleague councillor Malachy Quinn added: “The use of a weapon in this incident makes an already disturbing attack even more sinister and I condemn it fully. #