Armagh All-Ireland winner Aidan Nugent returned for Crown Court sexual assault trial

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 10:19 BST
Armagh All-Ireland winner Aidan Nugent is to stand trial in the Crown Court, facing eight charges of sexual assault.

Nugent, 31, from the Cullyhanna Road in Newtownhamilton, appeared in the dock of Armagh Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry.

He confirmed he was aware of the charges against him, alleged to have been committed in the United States of America on November 17 last year.

He faces seven allegations of sexual assault and one of sexual assault involving penetration against a single complainant.

Armagh GAA star Aidan Nugent pictured arriving at a previous court hearing. Picture: Pacemakerplaceholder image
Armagh GAA star Aidan Nugent pictured arriving at a previous court hearing. Picture: Pacemaker

It is understood to be the Crown case the offences were committed in America when the Armagh GAA team travelled to Miami in Florida, to celebrate the team's All-Ireland win, their first All-Ireland title in 22 years after they clinched victory over Galway at Croke Park in July 2024.

placeholder image
During a previous hearing, Nugent’s defence solicitor, Patrick Higgins, emphasised that during formal police interviews the defendant claimed that “any sexual activity was consensual.”

Mr Higgins added that when Nugent was charged with the offences, the All-Ireland winner replied: “I deny the allegations - it was consensual.”

During a brief preliminary enquiry held on Tuesday, a prosecuting lawyer submitted there is a prima facie case against Nugent.

Mr Higgins conceded the point but declared that Nugent “strenuously denies the allegations".

Returning the case to Newry Crown Court, District Judge Anne Marshall freed Nugent on £500 bail and ordered him to appear for his arraignment on October 2.

