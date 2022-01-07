The old Quaker Graveyard in Craigavon’s Lyanstown, which is the resting place for hundreds of people, is littered with broken glass and the remnants of drug use.

The walled burial ground, which dates back to 1658, appears to have attracted a number of visitors intent on abusing the sacred site.

Many local people in the area enjoy the quietness of the graveyard and also walk their dogs there.

The Quaker Graveyard in Lyanstown, Craigavon., Co Armagh.

However recently several dog owners have been upset due to the broken glass in the area and their pups have been injured.

One dog owner said: “My dog has ran to me in pain after a shard of glass sliced his paw.

“How can mindless eejits think so little of those who are resting here and have no respect for the graveyard and those who visit?

“It is just so disrespectful and why would you wish to desecrate a graveyard.”

The entrance to the beautiful walled Quaker Graveyard in Lyanstown, Craigavon., Co Armagh.

According to Craigavon Historical Society which states on its website: “This cemetery, is one of the oldest, if not the oldest Quaker graveyard in Ireland.”

A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council said: “This is the first indication we have been given about any incidents at this cemetery, which is normally very quiet.

“Work is carried out at the site every fortnight during spring/summer months and less frequently during winter months.

“We will of course get the area cleaned up at the earliest opportunity,” said the spokesperson for the Council.

A used condom at the entrance to the Quaker Graveyard in Lyanstown, Craigavon., Co Armagh.

“Incidents such as these can be reported on our website via the ‘report’ function or by visiting www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/contact-us/.”

The remains of a glass bottle close to the entrance of the Quaker Graveyard in Lyanstown, Craigavon., Co Armagh.

The remains of a fire strewn with glass close to three of the old graves in the Quaker Graveyard in Lyanstown, Craigavon., Co Armagh.