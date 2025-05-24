Police in Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon have stressed that antisocial behaviour is “not a victimless crime”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the latest incidents has prompted officers to remind the public that antisocial behaviour can make some local residents fearful in their own homes.

"Armagh Neighbourhood Policing Team, following reports of antisocial behaviour and vehicles causing annoyance, were out and about in the Charlemont area today (Friday),” police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please be aware that antisocial behaviour is not a victimless crime and can cause anxiety especially for vulnerable residents in the area. If you have been a victim or witness to any crime please contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

Police responded to reports of antisocial behaviour in Charlemont on Friday. Picture: PSNI

The PSNI said antisocial behaviour can take a variety of forms of disruptive conduct, including excessive noise, graffiti, littering and disputes between neighbours.

Arnagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, the Housing Executive, housing associations, private landlords and the police are responsible for dealing with different types of antisocial behaviour.

More details on who to contact regarding specific types of non-criminal antisocial behaviour can be found on NI Direct's website – www.nidirect.gov.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said that while some forms of antisocial behaviour may not be classified as criminal offences, they can still significantly impact the quality of life for individuals and communities. They say it is crucial to report incidents promptly to prevent a situation from escalating further.

However, they point out that some forms of antisocial behaviour are criminal activity and urge members of the public to contact police to report the following:

Motoring offences

Drunken and rowdy behaviour in a public place

Criminal damage

Assaults

Theft

Intimidation

Harassment

Drug use or drug dealing

Hate crime