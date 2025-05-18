An underage driver has been caught behind the wheel of a vehicle whilst under the influence of alcohol by PSNI Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident, which occurred on Saturday (May 17), has led to police appealing for road users to take extra cure during the current spell of warm weather.

In a statement issued on Sunday (May 18), the PSNI said: “Sadly ABC has seen a number of serious and fatal road traffic collisions. Despite this, two drivers last night - one not even old enough to have a licence - decided to drive whilst under the influence of alcohol. They will have to explain their actions to the judge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing to road users to take care extra care during the current spell of good weather.

"With the current good weather we are seeing more traffic and people on our roads and we’re appealing to road users to take care extra care and play their part in keeping themselves and others safe.

"We all share the responsibility to prevent deaths and serious injuries on our roads. That’s why we are appealing to drivers to remember the ‘Fatal Five’ and how to avoid them.

"Don’t drink or take drugs and drive; slow down; don’t be careless; always wear your seat belt and never use your mobile phone while driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It could mean the difference between an enjoyable weekend break and a tragedy you have to live with for the rest of your lives.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.