Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon operation: 13 searches, four arrests and £22k worth of suspected drugs seized

Over £22,000 of suspected drugs were seized during a series of searches across the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon area yesterday (Thursday).
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Dec 2023, 18:19 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 18:19 GMT
Police conducted a total of 13 searches in an operation targeting those involved in the supply of controlled substances.

Inspector Adam Ruston said: “During the searches, over £22,000 worth of suspected drugs were seized during the proactive policing operations. Four people were arrested for drugs offences, one person was reported to the Public Prosecution Service and one Community Resolution Notice was issued.

Police in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon conducted 13 searches across the district. Photo by PacemakerPolice in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon conducted 13 searches across the district. Photo by Pacemaker
Police in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon conducted 13 searches across the district. Photo by Pacemaker
“This operation, which had been planned over a number of weeks prior, involved colleagues from Local Policing, colleagues from Crime Department and colleagues in Operational Support Department, including Tactical Support Group, Dog Unit, Safer Transport Team and Roads Policing, working together to make our communities safer.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101."