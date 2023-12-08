Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon operation: 13 searches, four arrests and £22k worth of suspected drugs seized
Police conducted a total of 13 searches in an operation targeting those involved in the supply of controlled substances.
Inspector Adam Ruston said: “During the searches, over £22,000 worth of suspected drugs were seized during the proactive policing operations. Four people were arrested for drugs offences, one person was reported to the Public Prosecution Service and one Community Resolution Notice was issued.
“This operation, which had been planned over a number of weeks prior, involved colleagues from Local Policing, colleagues from Crime Department and colleagues in Operational Support Department, including Tactical Support Group, Dog Unit, Safer Transport Team and Roads Policing, working together to make our communities safer.
“I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101."