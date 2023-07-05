An Armagh man has been ordered to do community service after 49 dogs found in squalor at illegal puppy farm

An illegal puppy farmer from Armagh, Patrick Terrence Finn of Ennislare Road, who kept 49 dogs in ‘inadequate, unsuitable and squalid conditions’ was ordered to complete 80 hours of community service and disqualified from owning animals for five years.

-

49 dogs found in squalor at illegal puppy farm in Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

-

In addition to paying legal fees and court costs amounting to £330, District Judge Anne Marshall ordered the defendant who appeared at Armagh Magistrates Court earlier this week to cover £2,560 in costs incurred by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council for the care of the rescued dogs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At an earlier court hearing in June, the defendant pleaded guilty to operating a breeding establishment without a licence contrary to Regulation 4 of The Welfare of Animals (Dog Breeding Establishments and Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2013. He also pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering and failing to ensure the welfare of animals under Sections 4 and 9 of the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.

The illegal puppy farm operation was exposed in November 2021 when Animal Welfare Officers and Dog Wardens from the Council carried out a joint investigation at the defendant’s property during which they searched a shed and discovered 29 dogs of mixed breeds kept in foul-smelling and filthy conditions with no water or food.

Some were found in pens with heavily soiled bedding while others were kept in pens with bare concrete slabs. There were obvious signs of neglect, with the majority presenting with severely matted hair and overgrown nails. As the investigation continued, a further three bitches and 17 pups were discovered in a separate poorly-ventilated outbuilding containing heat lamps with no natural light and no food and water. They too were found in appalling conditions, which exposed them to high levels of infectious and parasitic disease.

All dogs were immediately removed from the property after a vet assessed them to be suffering and in need of proper treatment and care. All dogs were subsequently rehomed

with loving families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking after the court ruling, a Council spokesperson said: “This is one of the most serious cases of illegal puppy farming and neglect that we have come across in this council area to date. Hopefully this case brings into sharp focus the need for the public to work closely with the council to take action to stop animal abuse and combat the cruel trade of puppy farming.

"Anyone who truly loves dogs or animals in general needs to understand that using an unlicensed breeder to purchase a pet is effectively supporting an illegal business, often without any consideration of the welfare and environmental needs of the animals being sold.

"Be on your guard when buying a puppy. Always buy from a responsible breeder who puts the health and welfare of the pups first. Always ask to see the mum interacting with her puppies in their place of birth. Look out for the warning signs and report any suspicious activity. By bringing illegal sellers to the attention of local authorities, you can help protect animals and give them the best start in life.”

It is an offence to operate a dog breeding establishment without a licence. It is also an offence to contravene any condition of a licence to keep a dog breeding establishment. The penalty for these offences is a fine of up to £5,000 and imprisonment for a period of up to 6 months.