An Armagh man has been given a four-month prison sentence after he was spotted by police driving at 100 miles per hour through Portadown town centre.

Alan Johnston, 64, from Portadown Road, who appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison on Friday, was accused of driving while disqualified, having no insurance, breaching a traffic sign, fraudulent use of a vehicle registration mark and driving without due care and attention on September 2 last year.

A Prosecutor told the court that in the early hours of September 2 last year at the Spar petrol station in Bridge St, Portadown, police “came into contact” with a man they believed to be Johnston whilst in the shop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When parked outside police spotted Johnston putting his shopping into the boot of a car parked in the forecourt. He then sat in the passenger side of the vehicle. Police inquiries showed the vehicle was insured to a female.

Bridge Street, Portadown, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

The Prosecutor said: “At approximately 1.50am while parked at Bridge St, police observed the blue Suzuki Swift exiting the forecourt, pulling onto Bridge Street at a very high speed, speeding off in the direction of Portadown town centre. The driver was a male with grey hair and was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Police were travelling behind the vehicle when it began speeding through Portadown town centre at speeds estimated to be above 100 miles per hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The vehicle failed to stop for several red lights. Police lost sight of the vehicle at Meadow Lane. A description of the vehicle was transmitted to other call signs. At approximately 2.10am police observed a blue Suzuki Swift travelling on Dobbin Road, Armagh, before turning into Derryhale Road,” said the prosecutor, adding that police spotted a blue Suzuki Swift parked on the road side behind a large HGV. Then a man got out of the car and ran towards Dobbin Road. Police ran after him, detained him and subsequently identified him as the defendant. The vehicle’s keys were found beside the lorry.

Police said there was double-sided tape on both the front and back plates of the vehicle and they spotted the same shopping bag in the boot of the vehicle. They discovered the defendant was a disqualified driver and didn’t have insurance. Johnston was arrested and provided a “no comment” interview to police.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said Johnston has a “very poor record for this type of offence”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For driving whilst disqualified the defendant was given a four-month jail term with a £25 Offender Levy, plus he was disqualified from driving for three years. A destruction order was issued for the vehicle. He received a concurrent four-month jail term for having no insurance and a three-year driving ban.