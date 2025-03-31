Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating an assault in Armagh at the weekend have charged a 41-year-old man with a number of offences

He is expected to appear at Newry Magistrates court on Tuesday, April 1, charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage aggravated by hostility.

The charges follow an attack on a man in the Culdee Crescent area of the city on Sunday night, which police say was investigated as a homophobic hate crime.

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.