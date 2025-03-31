Armagh: police investigating ‘homophobic hate crime’ attack charge man with a number of offences
Police investigating an assault in Armagh at the weekend have charged a 41-year-old man with a number of offences
He is expected to appear at Newry Magistrates court on Tuesday, April 1, charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage aggravated by hostility.
The charges follow an attack on a man in the Culdee Crescent area of the city on Sunday night, which police say was investigated as a homophobic hate crime.
As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.