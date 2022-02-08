Armed man attempts to steal cash and drugs from Whitewell pharmacy

Detailing the incident, Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “At approximately 2.40pm, police received a report that a man armed with a knife had entered the premises and threatened staff before demanding drugs and cash from the till.

“The man made off empty handed when two male members of staff entered the shop.

“He is described as being aged in his 40s, of slim build, approximately 5’8 tall and was wearing a black gillet, grey tracksuit a beanie hat and a black mask.

PSNI

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have any dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1070 of 07/02/22.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org