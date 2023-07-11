Shoppers and traders in the Park Centre in Belfast were caught up in a lockdown situation this afternoon (Tuesday) as officers from the PSNI’s Armed Response Unit apprehended a man in the main mall area.

Members of the public watched the drama unfold as officers armed with rifles and a taser swung into action.

The centre, located in the Donegall Road area of the city, was plunged into lockdown shortly after 2pm, with security staff advising employees to close their shutters. Shoppers were kept in the stores while the suspect, aged in his 30s, remained on a bench on the centre’s main thoroughfare.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A man has been arrested in the Donegall Road area of west Belfast on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Officers arrested the male in the Park Centre on July 11.

“Police received a report today, Tuesday, July 11, around 2.15pm that a man, carrying a knife, was in a shopping centre.

“Two members of staff were reportedly threatened by the man who was quickly arrested by officers. No injuries were reported.

“The 37-year-old man remains in custody.”

Urging anyone with information about the incident to contact officers, the spokesperson added: “Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101, quoting reference number 1025 11/07/23.

The suspect pictured in the shopping centre before being apprehended by police.

“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport