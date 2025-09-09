A specialist armed response unit responded after a Larne man threatened to use a knife and needles.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details were given to a court on Tuesday regarding Steven Scott Hamilton (32), of Lindara Drive.

He was sentenced on charges of threatening or abuse behaviour; persistent improper use of public communications, attempted criminal damage and wasteful employment of police time in relation to January 11 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison. A prosecutor said the defendant called 999 saying he had been robbed and wanted police assistance. He phoned several times and was abusive to call handlers.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

He said he would keep calling until police attended and in one call said he would cut his throat with a knife if officers were not there "in two seconds". He had damaged a ring doorbell and his mother's mobile phone.

Police came to the house and through a gap in a bedroom door observed a knife and needles and he threatened that if entry was made he would use the knife or needles.

Specialist armed response officers were called, the court was told. When he was being taken away by police he made threats towards his mother and said he was going to "smoke two houses".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defence lawyer said the defendant, who had spent time on remand regarding the charges, had issues with drugs.

Hamilton had 61 previous convictions. He was given an eight months jail term.

On January 18 last year he was found with pregabalin in Cullybackey and he was fined £250 for that offence.