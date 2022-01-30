Armed robber makes off with cash from Banbridge shop

The incident happened at a shop in Rathfriland Street on Saturday, January 29 when a man, armed with a knife, entered the shop shortly before 6.45pm.

He made his way behind the counter where he then opened the till and took a sum of money before making off on foot towards the Castlewellan Road.

He is described as being aged in his 20’s, approximately 6’ tall and was wearing dark blue jeans and a black hooded top with a white zip.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police said two female members of staff were left badly shaken following the incident but were not physically injured.

Detectives in Lurgan are appealing for anyone who was in the area and who noticed a male matching this description or anyone who may have dashccam footage from the area at around the time of the incident to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1638 29/01/22.