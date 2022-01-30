Armed robber makes off with cash from Banbridge shop

Two female shop workers have been left badly shaken following an armed robbery in Banbridge.

By Valerie Martin
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 11:06 am

The incident happened at a shop in Rathfriland Street on Saturday, January 29 when a man, armed with a knife, entered the shop shortly before 6.45pm.

He made his way behind the counter where he then opened the till and took a sum of money before making off on foot towards the Castlewellan Road.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He is described as being aged in his 20’s, approximately 6’ tall and was wearing dark blue jeans and a black hooded top with a white zip.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police said two female members of staff were left badly shaken following the incident but were not physically injured.

Detectives in Lurgan are appealing for anyone who was in the area and who noticed a male matching this description or anyone who may have dashccam footage from the area at around the time of the incident to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1638 29/01/22.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/