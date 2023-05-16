Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Barclays set to shut 15 more UK branches in latest round of closures
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs

Armed robber threatened staff with Stanley knife during theft at Portadown off licence

An armed robber used a Stanley knife to threaten a member of staff at an off licence before he made off with cash, the PSNI said.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 16th May 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 15:00 BST

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives are appealing for information following an armed robbery at an off license in the Thomas Street area of Portadown yesterday evening, Monday 15 May.”

-

Read More
Work officially starts on new £56m St Ronan’s College campus campus
PSNI issue witness appealPSNI issue witness appeal
PSNI issue witness appeal
Most Popular

-

Detective Sergeant Wilson said: "At approximately 8.45pm, a man armed with a Stanley knife entered the premises and threatened a member of staff before making off with a sum of cash from the till.

“He is described as being aged between 30 and 40 years old, approximately 5'4" tall of thin build and was wearing dark clothing, with his hood over his head and a dark coloured snood covering his face.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2140 of 15/05/23.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org”