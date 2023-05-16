An armed robber used a Stanley knife to threaten a member of staff at an off licence before he made off with cash, the PSNI said.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives are appealing for information following an armed robbery at an off license in the Thomas Street area of Portadown yesterday evening, Monday 15 May.”

PSNI issue witness appeal

Detective Sergeant Wilson said: "At approximately 8.45pm, a man armed with a Stanley knife entered the premises and threatened a member of staff before making off with a sum of cash from the till.

“He is described as being aged between 30 and 40 years old, approximately 5'4" tall of thin build and was wearing dark clothing, with his hood over his head and a dark coloured snood covering his face.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2140 of 15/05/23.