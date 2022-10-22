Armoy petrol bomb attack: man released in police probe into incident
Detectives investigating a petrol bomb attack at a house in the Armoy area earlier this week arrested a 31-year-old man yesterday (Friday).
He was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including arson endangering life, and threats to commit criminal damage.
The man has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.
The PSNI issued an appeal for for information after receiving a report that a device had been thrown at a property in the Hillside Road area on Tuesday, October 11, around 8.35pm.