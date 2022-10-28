The security alert in the Milburn Close area, to the rear of the Tesco store, started around lunch time.

Cordons are in place and the PSNI are asking members of the public to avoid the area.

Local policitians said the incident had caused considerable disruption in the community.

Police have cordoned off the area.

DUP MLA Keith Buchanan expressed the hope the object turned out to be nothing sinister.

"I'm sorry that local residents are being inconvenienced ," he said. "Hopefully the alert will end soon and they will be able to return to their homes."

Local Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson said the local Council had made available the leisure centre for residents while the alert continues.