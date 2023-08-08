Register
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Arrest after person 'seriously injured' in Tandragee attack says Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon police

After a member of the public was ‘seriously injured’ in an attack last night, police have charged a man with possession of an offensive weapon and grievous bodily harm.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 8th Aug 2023, 14:10 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 15:05 BST

The incident, which happened in Mill Street, Tandragee last night, has left one person ‘seriously injured’ says the PSNI who added that one man was arrested and charged.

The extent of the injuries sustained by the victim are unknown at this stage.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers from Armagh LPT attended the scene of a serious assault which took place in Tandragee yesterday evening. A suspect was quickly identified and arrested and has subsequently been charged to court.”

PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon says suspect is charged to court after Tandragee attack.PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon says suspect is charged to court after Tandragee attack.
PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon says suspect is charged to court after Tandragee attack.

Later this afternoon, a PSNI spokesperson told Northern Ireland World: “Police investigating a serious assault in the Mill Street area of Tandragee yesterday, Monday 7th August, have charged a 61-year-old man.

"He has been charged with a number of offences including grievous bodily harm with intents, threats to kill, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

"He is expected to appear before Armagh Magistrates’ Court sitting in Newry on Tuesday August 29. As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”