After a member of the public was ‘seriously injured’ in an attack last night, police have charged a man with possession of an offensive weapon and grievous bodily harm.

The incident, which happened in Mill Street, Tandragee last night, has left one person ‘seriously injured’ says the PSNI who added that one man was arrested and charged.

The extent of the injuries sustained by the victim are unknown at this stage.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers from Armagh LPT attended the scene of a serious assault which took place in Tandragee yesterday evening. A suspect was quickly identified and arrested and has subsequently been charged to court.”

Later this afternoon, a PSNI spokesperson told Northern Ireland World: “Police investigating a serious assault in the Mill Street area of Tandragee yesterday, Monday 7th August, have charged a 61-year-old man.

"He has been charged with a number of offences including grievous bodily harm with intents, threats to kill, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.