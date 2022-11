Police who sniffed cannabis coming from a house in Lurgan made an arrest and seized a number of cannabis plants and ground cannabis.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, whilst conducting routine enquiries, Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team officers noted a strong smell of cannabis on approach to one of the properties.

-

Some of the alleged drugs found in Lurgan Co Armagh.

-

"The resident was subsequently arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug.

Advertisement

"On a subsequent search of the property, a number of cannabis plants and ground Cannabis were located and seized by Police.