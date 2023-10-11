Register
BREAKING
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

Arrest after serious crash on Lurgan Road, Dromore last night with one person rushed to hospital

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving following a crash on the Lurgan Road, Dromore last night.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:19 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 10:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It is understood one person was taken to hospital following the incident and a man in his 30s remains in custody.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information following a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Lurgan Road area of Dromore at approximately 10.30pm yesterday evening, Tuesday 10th October.

"One person was taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries and a man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving. He remains in custody at this time.

Most Popular
PSNI are investigating after a serious road crash on Lurgan Road, Dromore. One person has been rushed to hospital and one man has been arrested.PSNI are investigating after a serious road crash on Lurgan Road, Dromore. One person has been rushed to hospital and one man has been arrested.
PSNI are investigating after a serious road crash on Lurgan Road, Dromore. One person has been rushed to hospital and one man has been arrested.

"Anyone who may have seen the while coloured Ford Focus in the area, or anyone who may have witnessed the collision or with dash-cam footage that could assist enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2459 of 10/10/23”