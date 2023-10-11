Arrest after serious crash on Lurgan Road, Dromore last night with one person rushed to hospital
It is understood one person was taken to hospital following the incident and a man in his 30s remains in custody.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information following a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Lurgan Road area of Dromore at approximately 10.30pm yesterday evening, Tuesday 10th October.
"One person was taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries and a man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving. He remains in custody at this time.
"Anyone who may have seen the while coloured Ford Focus in the area, or anyone who may have witnessed the collision or with dash-cam footage that could assist enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2459 of 10/10/23”