A man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving following a crash on the Lurgan Road, Dromore last night.

It is understood one person was taken to hospital following the incident and a man in his 30s remains in custody.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information following a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Lurgan Road area of Dromore at approximately 10.30pm yesterday evening, Tuesday 10th October.

"One person was taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries and a man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving. He remains in custody at this time.

