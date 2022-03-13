Arrest after woman in her 90s robbed in Belfast city centre

The elderly woman was knocked to the ground and her handbag snatched during the frightening incident.

PSNI Inspector Greg Dawson said: “This was a report of a particularly callous robbery of an elderly woman in our city centre during daylight hours.

“This lady, who is aged in her 90s, had been in the Castle Lane area which was bustling with customers to its shops and cafes.

Castle Lane in Belfast. Picture: Google

“But at around 4pm on Thursday (March 10), we received a report that she had become the victim of a frightening robbery.

“This lady was reportedly knocked to the ground by another woman and her handbag, which contained a sum of cash, stolen.

“The suspect then ran off with the stolen bag.

“Members of the public who had witnessed the incident stopped and offered kindness to the pensioner who was understandably left shaken by this ordeal.

“Police and emergency services attended and she was taken to hospital where she continues to receive treatment for her injuries.”