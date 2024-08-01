Arrest and £75,000 drugs seizure on M2 followed up by Newtownabbey search

Published 1st Aug 2024
A male (43) was arrested and Class B controlled drugs with a potential street value of £75,000 were seized after a vehicle was stopped by PSNI Auto Crime Team officers on the M2 Motorway on Wednesday (July 31) afternoon.

A follow up searched was conducted at a property in the Newtownabbey area by detectives from the Organised Crime Unit.The male was taken to Musgrave Police Station for interview by detectives in relation to drug possession and supply offences.

Detective Inspector Kelly from Organised Crime Unit said: “A significant quantity of drugs destined for our streets were seized this evening. Drug supply only serves to line the pockets of criminals.

Anyone who can help police with their enquiries is asked to contact 101. Photo: PacemakerAnyone who can help police with their enquiries is asked to contact 101. Photo: Pacemaker
“Our officers are committed to detecting those involved in the supply of drugs and protecting our community from drug suppliers.

“If anyone has any information about suspected drug dealing in their area I would urge them to call the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.