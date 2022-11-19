A quantity of suspected heroin was discovered during the police search of a male in Portadown train station during an operation on Friday (November 18).

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed the discovery was made by officers from the Safe Transport Team who had been on patrol during the evening.

As part of the operation, which earlier in the day involved officers engaging with many people including school aged children in Lisburn, the team were on patrol on the train to Portadown.

"While in Portadown train station, officers detained and searched one male. A quantity of suspected heroin was located and seized as well as a quantity of suspected non-prescribed tablets. The male was arrested for drug related offences and an investigation will now be carried out,” the spokesperson said.

PSNI officers on duty at Portadown train station