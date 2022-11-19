A PSNI spokesperson confirmed the discovery was made by officers from the Safe Transport Team who had been on patrol during the evening.
As part of the operation, which earlier in the day involved officers engaging with many people including school aged children in Lisburn, the team were on patrol on the train to Portadown.
"While in Portadown train station, officers detained and searched one male. A quantity of suspected heroin was located and seized as well as a quantity of suspected non-prescribed tablets. The male was arrested for drug related offences and an investigation will now be carried out,” the spokesperson said.
Anyone who has any concerns regarding drugs being used on or around the Northern Ireland public transport network is urged to contact police on 101.