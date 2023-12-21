Police arrested a male in the Antrim area today (Thursday) after searches, conducted as part of an investigation into organised crime, uncovered approximately 100 rounds of ammunition and a replica firearm.

Detailing the operation, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A collective effort by three District Support Team's (DST), Crime Operations, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) undertook a series of searches today (December 21) in the general Antrim area with regards to organised criminality.

"Approximately 100 rounds of ammunition and a replica firearm were recovered. One male was arrested and is currently in custody.”

