BREAKING

Arrest made after ammunition and replica firearm seized during Antrim searches

Police arrested a male in the Antrim area today (Thursday) after searches, conducted as part of an investigation into organised crime, uncovered approximately 100 rounds of ammunition and a replica firearm.
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Dec 2023, 17:14 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 18:09 GMT
Detailing the operation, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A collective effort by three District Support Team's (DST), Crime Operations, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) undertook a series of searches today (December 21) in the general Antrim area with regards to organised criminality.

"Approximately 100 rounds of ammunition and a replica firearm were recovered. One male was arrested and is currently in custody.”

Sergeant Lowry from Antrim DST added: “Tackling organised crime is a priority and we would encourage anyone who has information regarding criminality to report it to police via 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”