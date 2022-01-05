Arrest made after Ballycarry burglary

Detailing the incident, Detective Inspector McCoy said: “It was reported that a house in the Redhall Drive area had been broken in to, shortly before 9.30am, while the occupants were out.

“The suspect took a number of items and also caused some damage to the garden. The male then made off in a silver vehicle.

“Officers later located the vehicle and arrested the male for a number of offences, including burglary, criminal damage and resisting arrest, as well as drug offences. He remains in police custody.

PSNI.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1343 04/01/22.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/