Arrest made after car runs police checkpoint

At approximately 0100am on Thursday December 16 officers were conducting an #OpSeasonsGreetings vehicle checkpoint on the Prince William Road, Lisburn.

A silver Volkswagen Passat approached Police at speed and failed to stop when instructed.

A pursuit then ensued through the city centre at speed with some highly dangerous and irresponsible driving.

A short time later the vehicle was brought to a safe stop on the outskirts of West Belfast.

The driver was immediately detained and subsequently arrested for Driving Whilst Unfit through Drugs, Failing to Stop for Police and Driving with No Insurance. He was then further arrested for Possession of Class A Controlled Drugs after white coloured powder and suspect Heroin was located on his person.