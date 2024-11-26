A male is currently in police custody after various drugs, cash and “high value goods” were found during the search of a property in the Newtownabbey area on November 26.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detailing the incident in a post on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page, a PSNI spokesperson said: “District Support Team officers supported by our new Probationer Unit conducted a search in the Newtownabbey area today (Tuesday).

"The search was undertaken after multi-kilos of herbal cannabis was seized destined to the address valued at £50k.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"During the search police uncovered Class A cocaine valued at approximately £25k, cannabis, Class C tablets, cash and high value goods. One male was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody.”