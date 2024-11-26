Arrest made after drugs and high value goods seized during Newtownabbey search

A male is currently in police custody after various drugs, cash and “high value goods” were found during the search of a property in the Newtownabbey area on November 26.

Detailing the incident in a post on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page, a PSNI spokesperson said: “District Support Team officers supported by our new Probationer Unit conducted a search in the Newtownabbey area today (Tuesday).

"The search was undertaken after multi-kilos of herbal cannabis was seized destined to the address valued at £50k.

"During the search police uncovered Class A cocaine valued at approximately £25k, cannabis, Class C tablets, cash and high value goods. One male was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody.”

