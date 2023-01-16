A motorist was arrested in relation to being unfit in charge of a vehicle and possession of various drugs after police officers stopped a vehicle in the Carrickfergus area on Saturday (January 14).

Detailing the incident in a post on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page today (Monday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “On Saturday evening officers from our Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped a vehicle in the Carrickfergus area.

"A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a quantity of suspected Class A, Class B and Class C drugs. The driver of the vehicle was arrested in relation to being unfit in charge of a motor vehicle and possession of various drugs. They have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Advertisement

The vehicle was stopped in the Carrickfergus area.

Advertisement