Detailing the incident in a post on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page today (Monday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “On Saturday evening officers from our Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped a vehicle in the Carrickfergus area.
"A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a quantity of suspected Class A, Class B and Class C drugs. The driver of the vehicle was arrested in relation to being unfit in charge of a motor vehicle and possession of various drugs. They have been bailed pending further enquiries.
“If you have any information on the misuse of drugs in your area, call us on 101. If you would rather not contact us, but still feel you need to let someone know completely anonymously, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”