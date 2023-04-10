Arrest made after police find man 'biting' his victim on the ground in Randalstown

A man in his 40s has been arrested after a serious assault in Randalstown on Easter Sunday night.

Detectives are now appealing for information and witnesses to the incident.

Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “Police received a report shortly after 11.45pm on Sunday, April 9 of a man with a knife in the Staffordstown Road area.

"On officers’ arrival, police located two men, one of whom was lying on the ground in the area with an injury to his leg, caused by the suspect who was biting him. He also had a serious injury to his arm.

"Windows were damaged at the front of the victim’s house – causing minor injuries to a second man.

"Damage was also caused to the windows of another house and car in the area.

"As the suspect was detained, he bit an officer on the forearm and also spat blood in his face a short time later.

"He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including grievous bodily harm with Intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, assault on police and resisting arrest.

"The 41-year-old remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their questions.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including dash-cam or other footage that could help our investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2001 of 09/04/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

