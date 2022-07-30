Arrest made after search of properties

The arrest was made following searches of properties in the Ballykeel area.

A police spokesperson confirmed: “Earlier this evening (Friday, July 29), our District Support Team carried out an operation alongside our Tactical Support Group and Neighbourhood colleagues, during which a number of properties were searched in the Ballykeel area of Ballymena.

“During the searches, police seized a quantity of suspected Class B, suspected Class C pills, a large quantity of drugs paraphernalia, cash, several mobile phones and a number of stolen bottles of alcohol.

“A male was arrested at one of the locations on suspicion of a number of drug offences and handling stolen goods. He is currently in custody assisting police with enquiries.

“We would like to thank the members of our community for coming forward with information that has helped us get a positive result. Please continue to do so and help us keep you and the district safe.