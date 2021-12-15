Arrest made after suspected drugs seized in Carrick

Detailing the operation, a PSNI spokesperson said: “This morning, after receiving information, Carrickfergus Neighbourhood officers and Tactical Support Group took action against drugs.

“A search was conducted at a premises in the Carrickfergus area and as a result suspect Class B and Class C controlled drugs were seized. One male was arrested and is currently assisting us with our enquiries.

“Officers will continue to be proactive as part of our Operation Season’s Greetings and to reduce the harm caused by the supply of drugs.

“If you have any information on the misuse of drugs in your area, call us on 101. If you would rather not contact us, but still feel you need to let someone know completely anonymously, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”