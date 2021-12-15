Arrest made following aggravated burglary in Dundonald

Police

Detective Inspector Bell said: “Officers carried out a search at an address in the Dundonald area and a 53 year old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and intimidation. He remains in police custody at this time.

“The investigation is in relation to a report at around 10:10pm on Thursday August 26, in which two males carrying crowbars entered a property in the Cherryhill Crescent area and smashed all of the windows.

“Extensive damage was also caused to numerous items throughout the house. The occupant of the property was not in the house at the time of the incident.

“Our enquiries are continuing and detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or may have witnessed any suspicious activity, to call 101 and quote reference number 2122 of 26/08/21.”