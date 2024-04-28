Arrest made in Coalisland after report of man armed with two machetes threatening people
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident – in the Derry Road of Coalisland – was reported to police shortly before 1,45pm on Sunday.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers and attended and quickly located the 25-year-old man, arresting him on suspicion of possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place.
"During the arrest, the man spat at an officer, and was further arrested on suspicion of assault on police.
"He remains in police custody at this time.
"Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident, and we would encourage anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101 quoting reference 774 28/04/24.”