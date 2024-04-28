Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident – in the Derry Road of Coalisland – was reported to police shortly before 1,45pm on Sunday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers and attended and quickly located the 25-year-old man, arresting him on suspicion of possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place.

"During the arrest, the man spat at an officer, and was further arrested on suspicion of assault on police.

Police have made an arrest following a report of a man with two machetes in Coalisiland on Sunday, April 28. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"He remains in police custody at this time.